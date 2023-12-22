Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells $154,707.30 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brad Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00.

Teradyne Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $106.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.98. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 4.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

