Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Sells 12,365 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,588.15.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $45,225,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.64%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

