Insider Selling: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Sells $155,644.50 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,644.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FBP opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.42 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 214,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 573,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,670,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 78,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

