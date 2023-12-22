Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $174,670.58 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $174,670.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Robert Dennehy sold 2,373 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $201,420.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $94.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $94.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

