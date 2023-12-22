Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Brian David Archbold Sells 1,500 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $168,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,696.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

MLAB opened at $104.33 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.86 and a 12 month high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.90.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $53.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -457.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mesa Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.