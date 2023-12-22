Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $189,904.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Jerry C. Jones sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $189,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilysys Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AGYS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilysys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.