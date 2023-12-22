Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $189,904.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Jerry C. Jones sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $189,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Agilysys Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ AGYS opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.58 and a beta of 0.83.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
