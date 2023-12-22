Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5) Insider Sells A$201,500.00 in Stock

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5 – Get Free Report) insider Raymond Shorrocks sold 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09), for a total transaction of A$201,500.00 ($135,234.90).
Cygnus Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 5.04.
Cygnus Metals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cygnus Metals
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Cygnus Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cygnus Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.