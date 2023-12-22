Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Sells $206,535.00 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rodney Gonsalves also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, September 28th, Rodney Gonsalves bought 3 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $333.27.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $138.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.46.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $393,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 939.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,437,000.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.