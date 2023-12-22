Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Senior Officer Sells C$223,029.36 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total value of C$223,029.36.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.5 %

TSE QSR opened at C$101.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of C$82.61 and a one year high of C$103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.1152187 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.763 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.16%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

