Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells $270,000.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE EPAM opened at $294.30 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $385.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.42.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

