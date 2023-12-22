Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Sells $284,200.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,149,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,674,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.90.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

