Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $370,600.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $370,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $326,150.00.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.74, a P/E/G ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.47. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

