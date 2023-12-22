AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Ryan Stahl Sells 26,379 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,482,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,209,000 after acquiring an additional 907,305 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 26.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after buying an additional 2,563,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in AvidXchange by 29.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,402,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

