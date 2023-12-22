Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $329,566.44 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $329,566.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 717,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,548,455.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,316.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,999 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $122,225.55.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,667 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,342.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $121,350.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 90,983.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,322,000 after acquiring an additional 45,324,482 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Samsara by 188.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after buying an additional 2,166,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

