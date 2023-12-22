Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) vs. Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Financial Comparison

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Selectis Health and Two Harbors Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Two Harbors Investment 0 5 2 0 2.29

Two Harbors Investment has a consensus target price of $15.11, suggesting a potential upside of 6.45%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selectis Health $40.60 million 0.32 -$2.40 million ($0.83) -5.17 Two Harbors Investment $210.20 million 6.50 $220.24 million ($0.48) -29.57

This table compares Selectis Health and Two Harbors Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Two Harbors Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selectis Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Selectis Health and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selectis Health -6.59% -159.15% -5.61% Two Harbors Investment 12.38% 3.34% 0.38%

Risk and Volatility

Selectis Health has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats Selectis Health on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

