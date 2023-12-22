Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $197.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

EXP stock opened at $201.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.14. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $129.25 and a one year high of $206.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.33%.

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

