PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. TheStreet raised shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of PUBM opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $20.08.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,414 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $40,387.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,272.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,414 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $40,387.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,272.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,084 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,466 shares in the company, valued at $347,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,271 shares of company stock worth $1,387,463 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $142,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $3,701,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $2,944,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PubMatic by 25.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

