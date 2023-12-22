Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $75.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $76.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.