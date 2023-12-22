Insider Selling: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Sells C$405,073.65 in Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Free Report) Director Marie Josee Lamothe sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.71, for a total transaction of C$405,073.65.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 52-week low of C$36.90 and a 52-week high of C$52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The stock has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$49.63.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
