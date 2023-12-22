Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives $13.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on EHAB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enhabit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enhabit

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Enhabit Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Enhabit by 404.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $535.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.07.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.31 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.