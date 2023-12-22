East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $71.41 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

