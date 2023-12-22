Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.88.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 135.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBBN opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.14. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.84.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

