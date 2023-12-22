fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.
FUBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, December 1st.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $957.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.32.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 75.63% and a negative net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $320.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
