NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives $7.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NSTG

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.25). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 102.44% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.