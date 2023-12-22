IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$35.37 on Friday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$30.34 and a twelve month high of C$43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$770.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.4622179 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.97%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

