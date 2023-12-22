Financial Survey: Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) & Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Falcon’s Beyond Global and Cedar Fair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Cedar Fair 0 2 8 0 2.80

Cedar Fair has a consensus price target of $49.27, indicating a potential upside of 28.35%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A Cedar Fair 8.19% -22.33% 6.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.8% of Cedar Fair shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cedar Fair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Cedar Fair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cedar Fair $1.79 billion 1.09 $307.67 million $2.91 13.19

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates themed entertainment resorts and theme parks. Further, it engages in the production, development, and licensing of proprietary narrative, story-driven intellection property and third-party partnered brands through multiple media and consumer products channels. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

