Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MU. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.61.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $85.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $86.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,410,412,000 after buying an additional 305,860 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8,336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,762,000 after buying an additional 1,753,262 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.