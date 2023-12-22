Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EFX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.31.

EFX stock opened at $242.21 on Tuesday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $252.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Equifax by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

