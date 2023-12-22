LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE:LXP opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 305.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,910,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $24,724,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after buying an additional 1,921,716 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,669,000 after buying an additional 1,788,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

