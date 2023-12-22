StockNews.com Lowers LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LMAT. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $68.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading

