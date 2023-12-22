Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

EQNR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

