Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of GHL stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $15.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 49.21% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

