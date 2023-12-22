Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NYSE NM opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 412,836 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

