Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $647.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.07 million. Research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

