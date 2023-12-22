American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $83.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.71. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

