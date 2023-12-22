StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Fluent Stock Performance

Fluent stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.41. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Fluent had a negative net margin of 42.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fluent by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,102,743 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 228,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

