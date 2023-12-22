Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

VGZ stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.50. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.76.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

