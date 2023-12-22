Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
VGZ stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.50. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.76.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
