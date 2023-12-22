William Blair Begins Coverage on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

William Blair started coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a reduce rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on QS

QuantumScape Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE QS opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 5.00. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $263,705.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $451,201.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,112.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $263,705.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,645 shares of company stock worth $2,841,361. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 49.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.