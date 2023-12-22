Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.86.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

NYSE RC opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 60.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ready Capital by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 141,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ready Capital by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

