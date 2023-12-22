Raymond James Increases Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $65.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CUBI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.38.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CUBI

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $58.15.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $217.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 15.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $60,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at $161,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,550 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.