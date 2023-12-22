Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $177.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $165.00 to $177.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.41.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $162.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,718 shares of company stock worth $2,472,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

