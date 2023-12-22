Plymouth Industrial REIT’s (PLYM) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

NYSE PLYM opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,361 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

