StockNews.com Upgrades Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $93.23 on Monday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 3,263.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 922,313 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Logitech International by 62.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after buying an additional 608,262 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 317.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after buying an additional 415,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

