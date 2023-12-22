Integra Resources’ (ITRG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.94.
Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
