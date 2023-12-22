Integra Resources’ (ITRG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Integra Resources Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

About Integra Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRG. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Integra Resources by 198.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra Resources by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.