Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $240.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $253.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $220.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.97 and a 200-day moving average of $207.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

