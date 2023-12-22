Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $315.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.31.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $242.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Equifax has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $252.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Equifax by 273.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equifax by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

