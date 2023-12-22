M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $145.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTB. Bank of America cut their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.13.

MTB opened at $136.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average of $126.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 23.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

