COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

CDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of CDP opened at $25.19 on Monday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -219.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $43,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,863 shares in the company, valued at $429,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

