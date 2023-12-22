Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $315.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $267.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $258.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.04 and a 200 day moving average of $217.86. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $344,564.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,280.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $344,564.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,280.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 860,552 shares of company stock valued at $195,997,433. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

