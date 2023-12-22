Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique Silva purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,210.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $41,816,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,050,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,519,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

